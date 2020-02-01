Community View: Why bring your own containers in Kingman?

Plastic facts

A truckload of plastics are dumped in the ocean each minute, which yields three Pacific Ocean patches. The largest, the “Great Pacific Patch,” is a floating plastic blob twice the size of Texas.

Worldwide estimates are 8-12.7 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans yearly, equal to the weight of 2 million elephants. Up to 200 pounds of plastic have been found in the stomachs of dead, starved, beached whales.

Ocean plastic is expected to triple in the next decade. Predictions for 2050 are ocean plastics will exceed the weight of all of oceanic life, a shameful monument to the modern world of 7.8 billion people.

Americans use 100 billion plastic bags per year; global use is 500 billion. American plastic bags could circle the world over 750 times. Global use would circle Earth 3,750 times. Community cleanup cost is 17 cents per bag.



Kroger supplies Smith’s which reports daily holiday bag use of six cases and nonholiday daily use of four cases. A case holds 12,000 bags. The cost to the store is three cents a bag. Smith’s bag policy provides 5 cents credit for each customer provided bag, hereafter called BYO (bring your own). Smith’s plans to stop providing plastic bags by 2025. Their environmental protections are to be applauded and replicated.



On Jan. 1 Mexico City banned plastic bag. Worldwide many cities and nations have banned as well. Fifteen percent of states have banned plastic bags, however, Arizona laws prohibit the banning of plastic bags. In our nation, seven years after legislation banning plastic bags took effect, use was reduced by two-thirds, avoiding 1.4 million tons of bags.



To bio-degrade plastic bags requires 1,000 years. Seventy-nine percent of plastic bags ever produced now lie in dumps, landfills or simply in the environment. With an educated and cooperative public, plus innovative technologies such as plastic-eating enzymes and alternate biodegradable materials made of algae, fungus, seaweed, corn, etc., humanity inches closer to eco-friendly waste management policies.

Imagine, on future store coolers that formerly held bottled water, a sign that reads: “This store no longer sells plastic bottles. BYO container and fill it at the drinking fountain.” Or a sign on their door that states: “Please remember to byo!” Overseas, consumers are expected to supply containers. Join the rest of the world and become responsible consumers … BYO!

We consumers are not powerless to decrease plastic pollution and become responsible consumers. We don’t need laws banning plastic bags; we just need to bring BYO containers.

Americans proudly proclaim self-reliance. Demonstrate this and show who we say we are!

Styrofoam facts

Air-injected polystyrene, a plastic, is used to make Styrofoam. Annually, 8 million metric tons of Styrofoam enter our oceans. “Four percent of worldwide petroleum consumption is used in plastic-based products; another 4% is used to power plastic manufacturing processes.



U.S. and Europe produce 40% of plastic items and 2% of marine plastic waste. Asia produces 45% of plastic items and 82% of plastic waste. Decomposition requires more than a million years. Essentially, this is a non-biodegradable material that harms our Earth.

More effective global waste management systems are needed.



Plastics contain carcinogens effecting nervous, gastrointestinal, reproductive, cardiac, respiratory, immune and hormonal systems. Plastic products break into tiny pieces called microplastics then animals consume these pieces. When fish eat plastic and people consume the fish, it harms both people and animals.



Alternatives to Styrofoam are a line of Styrofoam-like products, made from fungi, which are used for takeouts, building and packaging materials created by Ecovative Design. Request restaurants to supply takeout containers made of only bio-degradable composite materials to replace Styrofoam. Black Bear supplies only biodegradable takeout trays.

Use only products manufactured from renewable resources containing biodegradable materials, and/or those that are easily recycled. Request paper cups; reject Styrofoam.



Business/Individual action plan

Request that restaurants and merchants provide “credit” for each BYO container (bag or takeout tray). This credit incentivizes the public to BYO containers. A credit “model” eliminates use of Styrofoam take-outs. When asked if you want a carryout tray say: “No thanks, Styrofoam hurts our world so I bring my own containers. This then becomes a teachable moment for the service staff. Advise management that your return business is assured when they no longer use Styrofoam.



Individually manage use of plastic bags and Styrofoam to be a part of the solution, not the problem’s source. BYO containers!

Resources: PBS TV “The Plastic Problem;” Scientific American; Sierraclub.org; Cleveland State University; Ellen MacArthur Foundation; reason.com.

Chris Meisenheimer is a Kingman resident and one of the organizers of a local group encouraging consumers to bring their own containers.