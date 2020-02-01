ERA meeting set for Feb. 4 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Indivisible Kingman and the Equal Rights Amendment Task Force AZ will co-host a meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Denny’s, 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“The meeting will host Phoenix attorney Dianne Post of the ERA Task Force AZ to talk about the status of the Equal Rights Amendment and the work that remains on the other side of Virginia's ratification as the 38th state,” organizers say.

For the past three years, Post and other activists have been working to pass the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in Arizona. First proposed in 1923 and reintroduced in 1971, the amendment was written to guarantee equal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex.

The ERA Task Force AZ believes the amendment, which most Americans think has already passed, would be a foundation for better laws protecting women.

“Thirty-seven states had passed it; we need one more,” Post said in 2019 at the Tempe City Council Work Study Session.

The meeting is co-hosted by J’aime Morgaine of Indivisible Kingman and Maria Luna-Wolfe, Kingman's ERA Task Force AZ liaison. Another topic will be legislative issues that improve the lives of Arizona women.

Indivisible Kingman’s prime objective is to help elect candidates up and down the ballot who will fight for people and the common ground progressive issues that affect daily lives.