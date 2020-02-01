Kingman retiree Nick Feher played for 49ers in pre-Super Bowl era

KINGMAN – Nick Feher may not have grown up or spent a lot of his life in Kingman, but it was still home. He decided to retire in the area where he had plenty of time to reminisce about his glory days as starting left guard for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think one of the greatest moments of my life was making the team,” Feher told The Encinitas Coast Dispatch in Nov. 1966.

Feher, who passed away in Kingman in Dec. 1992 at age 66, played for the 49ers from 1951-54 before they went on to win five championships during a 13-year span.

One of Feher’s four children, Ilona Feher, recalls her dad’s excitement when San Francisco defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI during the 1981-82 season.

“I do remember distinctly how thrilled he was when they won their very first Super Bowl,” Ilona said. “He was just beside himself about that.”

And the 49ers will be back in the Super Bowl today against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. There is no doubt Feher is looking down from above cheering on the team he was proud to represent.

“The two things that defined him as a man was the fact that he was a Marine combat veteran and that he went on to play with the 49ers,” Ilona said. “I remain extremely proud about that, probably more so of his marine career, but absolutely the fact that he’s a 49er. And it’s so cool I can go online and I can pull up the archives and he’s right there.”

Feher may not have received a lot of the glory during those days, but he played an important role on the offensive line when San Francisco had what 49ers public relations’ Dan McGuire deemed the “Million Dollar Backfield.”

It consisted of four future NFL Hall of Famers: quarterback Y.A. Tittle and running backs John Henry Johnson, Hugh McElhenny and Joe Perry.

“That was probably one of the best times of his life, when he played for the 49ers,” Ilona said. “It was casual conversation for him. ‘I remember this guy and that guy.’”

The 6-foot, 224-pound Feher logged minutes in 40 games, highlighted by 24 starts over the course of four seasons after San Francisco drafted him in the 10th round at pick No. 112 of the 1951 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

“The start of my rookie year, I came out to California to Florida where I made my home, feeling like I wasn’t going to go back,” Feher told the Dispatch. “I came out with a light suitcase, determined that I’d either make it or be shipped back in a pine box.”

Feher didn’t have to go back to Florida, but his career abruptly ended in 1955.

“Once he made it known that he was going to retire, they traded him to Pittsburgh,” Ilona said. “He showed up for training camp in I think it was Hershey, Pennsylvania, but he didn’t play. He just opted out at that point. So he never did play with another team. All his years, his brief years, were with the 49ers.”

And he made sure everyone knew that, especially his family.

Ilona, who lives in Denver, is a Broncos fan and her dad wasn’t shy about letting her know who she should be rooting for on Sundays.

“He definitely sort of expected us to be Niners fans,” Ilona said. “And that’s why we would have conversations when I became a Broncos fan because he would never want me to forget the 49ers. He would kind of make those comments occasionally – ‘Don’t forget where you really come from.’ And things of that nature. He was a 49er through and through until the end of his life, for sure.”