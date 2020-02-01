KRMC hosts open house of Cardiovascular Center Feb. 13
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center will host an open house at its Cardiovascular Center in honor of National Heart Month from 1–4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
February is National Heart Month, which is a time to increase awareness of heart health, the hospital wrote in a news release. Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease, high blood pressure and strokes, is the No. 1 killer of Americans, KRMC wrote.
Vendors will offer live demonstrations of emergency procedures, and education on devices such as pacemakers and stents. Pharmaceutical representatives will provide information on common heart medications. KRMC departments will also be present, and will conduct free blood pressure checks and explain common tests and procedures related to heart health.
Refreshments and food will be provided, and the event is free and open to the public.
“KRMC invites the public to come learn about heart health, risk factors, preventative care and treatment for cardiovascular conditions,” KRMC wrote.
Information provided by KRMC
