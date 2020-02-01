OFFERS
Local director eyes ‘romantic’ Hualapais for new film

Neel Esh Patel, a local filmmaker, will film “Ring of Desire” in the Hualapai mountains. An opening scene will be filmed in Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park. (Photo by Aga Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 7:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Romantic Hualapais? Certainly, even though local director Neel Esh Patel hoped for a more wintry landscape for the filming scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13. He’ll be shooting an opening scene behind cabin 15 in Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park for his self-described “erotic thriller” – “Ring of Desire.”

While the word “erotic” might sear the ears of county officials pondering the application to utilize the park, it’s a bit of an exaggeration.

“There will be no nudity or inappropriate behavior in the public park,” assured Patel of Patel Films. The former Kingman restaurant operator has made six movies, and serves as executive producer for “Ring of Desire” by Rolfe Kanefsky, the author of over 30 screenplays.

The “erotic” movie will not be pornographic – no nudity or sex will be filmed. The actors are professional burlesque performers from Las Vegas and Hollywood, Patel said.

“I wanted to try a different genre,” Patel explained. “I already did a drama [“Mr. Deshee”] and a horror movie [“Bus Party to Hell”]. I liked the script,” he said about “Ring of Desire,” describing the plot.

A couple sets off on a romantic vacation in Arizona. The husband finds a ring and gives it to his wife, unaware that the ring bestows power over others to the point of hypnosis.

“I like the suspense,” Patel said. “These types of movies have larger audience than dramas, too. It is easier to make money.”

Patel said he is positive the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will approve the project, and it seems he has Public Works Director Steven Latoski on his side. He submitted the script and expects the board’s decision at their Monday, Feb. 3 meeting.

Unlike other films Patel has filmed in the area, no extras are needed this time, so locals will not engage with the production. Most of the movie will be filmed on private property in the Hualapais. The exception is a beginning scene, set 300 years in the past, where two characters fight for a ring behind a cabin in Hualapai Mountain Park.

The park will not be identified in the movie, but Patel agreed to produce a promotional video for the county. He no longer operates Indian restaurants in Kingman and Lake Havasu City, and will focus full-time on his production company, Patel Films. He already has found success in the field – an award from a film festival in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), India, and nominations at movie festivals in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“Ring of Desire” will be post-produced in India. Its main star is Felissa Rose, known from the 1983 teen movie “Sleepover Camp.” It probably will be R-rated, due to the adult language. Patel said the movie will be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple.

And what about his plans for after the erotic thriller?

“A Western,” Patel replied without hesitation. “We don’t have enough Westerns these days. “

Latoski, the county public works director, will introduce the item to the board on the behalf of the Parks Department. He considers Patel’s use of the word “erotic” to be misleading in this case, and points to the IMDb classification of the movie as a thriller.

Latoski told the Miner he and his crew took a careful look at the project to make sure that the public’s best interests are kept in mind.

“The filming will not affect visitors’ experience in the park,” he said. “Mr. Patel is a professional and we made sure the project meets certain requirements. Afterwards, the scenery will be returned to the original condition.”

