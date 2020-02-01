Miner Editorial | Raise Kingman garbage rates gradually
Cost increases are inevitable. But they’re best swallowed in small portions.
Garbage disposal fees in City of Kingman have stayed the same for more than a decade – $19.78 a month for residential customers with 90-gallon receptacles and twice-weekly service.
But maintenance costs are rising as the city deals with an aging fleet of trash trucks. Some trucks are nearly 20 years old, and new ones cost about $400,000 each.
Tipping fees at the landfill add up to $35.90 per ton of trash, and that doesn’t include the cost of taking it there.
And while the city has cut down on recycling costs by taking prudent steps to reduce contamination, it’s probably not enough to stave off the need for an overdue rate hike for its 11,472 residential customers and 921 commercial accounts.
Solid Waste is operated as an enterprise, independent of the city’s general fund, which utilizes tax dollars. That makes the Solid Waste Department a business, dependent on revenue from its customers to cover all costs. As such, it needs to operate like one.
Businesses plan for the future and gradually replace aging equipment. They look for ways to cut costs all the time. They establish a financial cushion to carry them through hard times. And they raise rates gradually, so it doesn’t come as a shock to their customers.
The city Solid Waste Department is currently conducting a rate study and cost-savings analysis. Ultimately, the plan is to make a recommendation to city council about garbage collection rates. Hopefully, residents won’t be in for a shock.
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Tank rolls off trailer, hits truck in Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: