Miner Editorial | Raise Kingman garbage rates gradually

Cost increases are inevitable. But they’re best swallowed in small portions.

Garbage disposal fees in City of Kingman have stayed the same for more than a decade – $19.78 a month for residential customers with 90-gallon receptacles and twice-weekly service.

But maintenance costs are rising as the city deals with an aging fleet of trash trucks. Some trucks are nearly 20 years old, and new ones cost about $400,000 each.

Tipping fees at the landfill add up to $35.90 per ton of trash, and that doesn’t include the cost of taking it there.

And while the city has cut down on recycling costs by taking prudent steps to reduce contamination, it’s probably not enough to stave off the need for an overdue rate hike for its 11,472 residential customers and 921 commercial accounts.

Solid Waste is operated as an enterprise, independent of the city’s general fund, which utilizes tax dollars. That makes the Solid Waste Department a business, dependent on revenue from its customers to cover all costs. As such, it needs to operate like one.

Businesses plan for the future and gradually replace aging equipment. They look for ways to cut costs all the time. They establish a financial cushion to carry them through hard times. And they raise rates gradually, so it doesn’t come as a shock to their customers.

The city Solid Waste Department is currently conducting a rate study and cost-savings analysis. Ultimately, the plan is to make a recommendation to city council about garbage collection rates. Hopefully, residents won’t be in for a shock.