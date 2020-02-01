National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3

Hang on to your hats.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday. Kingman also has a slight 20% chance of snow on Monday before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, will be warm and windy, with a forecast high of 69 degrees and south-southwest winds of 24 to 29 mph.

Winds could gust as high as 43 mph on Sunday, the weather service was advising on Saturday afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust is predicted, particularly between 8-9 p.m.

Otherwise it will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low around 34 degrees, with south winds of 22-34 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph.

Monday will dawn with a 20% chance of snow possible through 11 a.m. Then it will be cool and breezy with a high near 44 and northwest winds of 18-25 mph along with gusts to 39 mph.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through Wednesday, before turning warmer with a high near 60 on Thursday.

Information provided by the National Weather Service