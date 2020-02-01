OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 02
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Roberta Jane Koch

Roberta Jane Koch

Roberta Jane Koch

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 6:55 p.m.

Roberta Jane Koch went to our Lord on Dec. 18, 2019. She was better known as Bobbie by her family and friends.

She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Richard W. Koch; two sisters, Beatrice Nelson and Joan Quimby; two daughters, Barbara Zalewshi and Josephine Lightbody; a son, Ernest Kennett; a granddaughter, Lenora; grandsons Aaron, Benjamin, David and Gary Lee; great-grandson Trevor, Hunter, Cameron and Remington as well as her feline friends, Misty and May. She was born to Edgar and Estella Stubs on Nov. 23, 1938 in North Tonawanda, New York.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingman Church of Christ, 1915 Robinson Ave. , Kingman, Arizona at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Refreshments will be served after the service.

A private burial service will be held at a later time for the family.

Bobbie loved to knit and crochet. She would spend hours making blankets, scarves and hats for those less fortunate. She was the “Queen of the Classy Ladies” as well as a member of the Kingman Social Club, Mad Hatters, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center (Bunco, and Witches of the Round Table), Chloride Jewels of the Cerbat, Snugs and Hugs, and the Ladies Craft group at the Kingman Church of Christ. She also loved to play cards with her sisters.

In lieu of flowers please donate to an animal charity of your choice in Bobbie’s memory.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hester Lois Levy
Obituary: Roberta Watson
Elizabeth Jane Hickey Lambert
Obituary: Roberta Lewis
Obituary: Norma Jean Egleston

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News