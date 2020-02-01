Obituary | Roberta Jane Koch

Roberta Jane Koch went to our Lord on Dec. 18, 2019. She was better known as Bobbie by her family and friends.

She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Richard W. Koch; two sisters, Beatrice Nelson and Joan Quimby; two daughters, Barbara Zalewshi and Josephine Lightbody; a son, Ernest Kennett; a granddaughter, Lenora; grandsons Aaron, Benjamin, David and Gary Lee; great-grandson Trevor, Hunter, Cameron and Remington as well as her feline friends, Misty and May. She was born to Edgar and Estella Stubs on Nov. 23, 1938 in North Tonawanda, New York.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingman Church of Christ, 1915 Robinson Ave. , Kingman, Arizona at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Refreshments will be served after the service.

A private burial service will be held at a later time for the family.

Bobbie loved to knit and crochet. She would spend hours making blankets, scarves and hats for those less fortunate. She was the “Queen of the Classy Ladies” as well as a member of the Kingman Social Club, Mad Hatters, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center (Bunco, and Witches of the Round Table), Chloride Jewels of the Cerbat, Snugs and Hugs, and the Ladies Craft group at the Kingman Church of Christ. She also loved to play cards with her sisters.

In lieu of flowers please donate to an animal charity of your choice in Bobbie’s memory.