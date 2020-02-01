Prep Roundup: Lady Vols put up a fight, but fall to No. 1 Prescott

KINGMAN – It didn’t show on the scoreboard, but the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team held its own Thursday in a 6-0 loss to No. 1 ranked Prescott at LWHS.

“Prescott is just a darn good team,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “We did the best we could to try and hold them. I know their coach (Paul Campuzano) and they play year-round. Those girls grew up playing soccer together, so it’s tough to beat that. But defensively, I’m proud of the girls. They did a good job.”

Lee Williams kept it close early as it didn’t allow the undefeated Lady Badgers to tally a goal until 22:38 remaining in the opening half. That score started a domino effect, as Prescott added two more goals in about three minutes to take a 3-0 halftime lead.

On a positive note, the Lady Vols had an important player return in Kimber Privetts and the freshman goalkeeper did her best to keep the Lady Badgers off the scoreboard.

“Kimber (Privetts) actually never played (until this season)” Selby said. “She’s gotten better, fast. She had some really nice saves today. She’ll be our goalie from here on out.”

Lee Williams will need Privetts to keep improving if it hopes to stay in the top 10 of the 4A Conference rankings.

However, the ninth-ranked Lady Vols (8-2, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) have a tough week ahead, with three matches in four days, starting with a 3 p.m. contest Monday at No. 35 Coconino (3-5-1, 0-4), followed by a trip to No. 25 ranked Mohave (4-5, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The toughest of the three is a 6 p.m. home matchup Thursday, Feb. 6 against fifth-ranked Mingus (8-1, 3-1).

“We have to win at Coconino,” Selby said. “Lake Havasu beat Mohave. So I think we can beat Mohave. Mingus is after that and will be tough. We’ll see how we do.”

Girls basketball

Lee Williams 51, Lake Havasu 34

At Lake Havasu, the Lady Vols snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday with a 51-34 victory over the Lady Knights.

“This win was very important for us,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “If we carry over the same type of intensity we had for this game into our last three games, we can end the season strong.”

It wasn’t easy though. The Lady Vols trailed 11-0 after the first four minutes, but turned it around to take a 29-23 halftime lead.

Becca Arave made sure the Lady Vols held that advantage as the freshman tallied 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half to clinch the win.

“Becca has had two huge games in a row and has lead us in scoring both times,” coach Arave said. “She is starting to add a powerful offensive game to her already solid defensive game.”

Lia Lucero finished with 10 points, while Liberty Cronk and Savannah Jimenez added eight each.

No. 30 ranked Lee Williams (6-9, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts 25th-ranked Prescott (6-8, 4-4) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wickenburg 38, Kingman 32

At Wickenburg, it was a tough Thursday for the Lady Bulldogs as they couldn’t tally the season sweep of the Lady Wranglers in a 38-32 loss.

No. 33 ranked Kingman (4-11, 3-4 3A West Region) welcomes 30th-ranked Chino Valley (5-9, 3-4) to town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 40, Academy 19

At Kingman Academy, the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep their winning streak going Thursday in a 40-19 loss to the Lady Crusaders.

No. 29 ranked Academy (6-7, 4-3 3A West Region) plays its second to last home game of the season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against 31st-ranked Wickenburg (6-7, 3-4).

Boys basketball

Wickenburg 56, Kingman 50

At Wickenburg, the Bulldogs suffered their third consecutive loss Thursday in a 56-50 decision to the Wranglers.

No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-11, 1-6 3A West Region) hosts 15th-ranked Chino Valley (10-4, 4-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Northwest Christian 68, Academy 46

At Kingman Academy, the Tigers’ losing streak extended to three games Thursday with a 68-46 setback to the Crusaders.

No. 25 ranked Academy (6-7, 2-4 3A West Region) hosts 40th-ranked Wickenburg (1-11, 1-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Parker 2, Kingman 1

At KHS, Juan Ipina scored a goal off an assist from Marcos Silva, but it wasn’t enough Thursday as the Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Parker.

No. 36 ranked Kingman (5-6, 4-3 3A Northwest Region) concludes the regular season at home against St. John Paul at 6 p.m. Tuesday.