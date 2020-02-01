Rants and Raves | Feb. 2, 2020
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Impeachment Trial – As expected Trump was never going to be removed from office but it’s obvious the defense was not prepared for all of the evidence against the president.
A company in Kingman exploits undocumented workers. Company vehicles are driven by unlicensed drivers. Overtime is not paid to workers due to their undocumented status. The owner is not only using the unfortunate for personal gain but also intimidates the workers knowing they will never report.
