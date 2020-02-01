Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3

KINGMAN – The forecast for the next few days shows that Saturday, Feb. 1 will have a high near 70 degrees, but come Monday, Feb. 3 temperatures may shift drastically enough that Kingman will receive snow.

Following a high near 70 on Saturday and a low of around 41 later that night, the National Weather Service forecasts that Sunday, Feb. 2 will have a high near 69 with winds increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon, and gusts as high as 41 mph. Sunday night’s low is forecast at around 35 degrees.

Come Monday, there is a 20% chance of snow. However, the temperature is expected to reach near 45 later in the day. Monday night, the temperature will drop to around 26 degrees.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side for the rest of the week, but there is, as of now, no further chance of snow. Tuesday, Feb. 4 will have a high near 44 and a low around 25. Wednesday’s high is forecast at 51, with a low of 32.

Information provided by the National Weather Service