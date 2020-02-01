Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
KINGMAN – The forecast for the next few days shows that Saturday, Feb. 1 will have a high near 70 degrees, but come Monday, Feb. 3 temperatures may shift drastically enough that Kingman will receive snow.
Following a high near 70 on Saturday and a low of around 41 later that night, the National Weather Service forecasts that Sunday, Feb. 2 will have a high near 69 with winds increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon, and gusts as high as 41 mph. Sunday night’s low is forecast at around 35 degrees.
Come Monday, there is a 20% chance of snow. However, the temperature is expected to reach near 45 later in the day. Monday night, the temperature will drop to around 26 degrees.
Temperatures will stay on the cool side for the rest of the week, but there is, as of now, no further chance of snow. Tuesday, Feb. 4 will have a high near 44 and a low around 25. Wednesday’s high is forecast at 51, with a low of 32.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: