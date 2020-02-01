Weight loss tip: Learn to like the grocery store

Ugh! I have to go to the grocery store!

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Being prepared to shop at the supermarket helps to make the trip more enjoyable and one that helps you stick to your Diet Center or other weight loss program.

The times when you shop can affect your selections.

Avoid going when you’re hungry. If it’s not mealtime, make sure you eat a healthy snack before you go. You’re more apt to give into temptation if you shop hungry.

Try to avoid times when the stores are crowded. This is usually between 5-7 p.m. Also, early mornings and afternoons on weekends can be busy.

To save time, help plan future meals, prevent you from forgetting ingredients, help you select healthy items, and save money by not purchasing excess items, do one simple thing: Make a shopping list! Go through recipes, plan meals and determine what items you need before you go to the store.

What about meat? Should I be concerned with which cuts I buy?

Meats vary in their fat and calorie content depending on the cut.

The fat content of beef, lamb and poultry can range from virtually zero grams to over 17 grams of fat in 1 ounce. The fat in various pork cuts can range from 4 grams to over 25 grams in 1 ounce.

Key words to look for when selecting beef are “round” and “loin.”

For pork and lamb, look for the words, “loin” and “leg.”

When selecting poultry, look for skinless chicken or turkey breasts.

Also look at the grade of cuts of beef.

Grading is determined by the USDA and is based on fat content, along with appearance, texture and age.

Look for “select” cuts, since these have the least amount of fat between the muscle.

“Prime” cuts have the most amount of marbled fat.

“Choice” cuts have an amount of marbled fat in between “select” and “prime.

Veal and lamb cuts use the term “good” instead of “select.”

Do I really need to be concerned with how much fat is in my meat?

Every gram of fat contains nine calories verses only four calories per gram of carbohydrates and protein. To be healthy we do need some fat in our diet, but we need to be careful with the choices that we make.

Selecting lean cuts of meat can help you to lose weight and keep it off.

Shopping at the supermarket doesn’t have to be a challenge.

Being smart and preparing for the trip can help you get through your weight loss program more enjoyably and more easily.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s weight loss tip of the week.

