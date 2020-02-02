Additional Americans with Disabilities Act project closures, restrictions start Monday, Feb. 3 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Construction of curb ramps for the Andy Devine Avenue Americans with Disabilities Act improvements project will require a right, inside lane closure at the intersection of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue starting Monday, Feb. 3.

The right, inside lane at the Beale and Grandview intersection will also be closed for vehicles traveling southbound on Grandview Avenue. The lane closures and restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks.

Residential and business access will be provided for during construction. The city reminds the public to use caution when traveling through construction zones and to obey all traffic signs.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website interactive maps page at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman