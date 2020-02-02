OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 02
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Feb. 2, 2020

Originally Published: February 2, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Shakira, 43; Christie Brinkley, 66; Brent Spiner, 71; Graham Nash, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Scour your surroundings, listen to what’s said and make a fair assessment of whatever situation you face before you take action. Someone will try to keep a secret from you that could influence a decision you need to make.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An offer that didn’t grab your attention the first time should be looked at again. Concentrate on personal improvements, not trying to change others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider an alternative way of doing things if it will help keep the peace. Getting along with others will make your life easier.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will feel good if you open your heart to those less fortunate or help a cause you believe in. Share your experience with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t take on more than you can handle emotionally or physically. A set routine, healthy diet and rest will get you in tip-top shape.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking a day trip, spending time with friends and family or trying your hand at something new and exciting should be your priority. Keep busy, and keep the peace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discussing sensitive issues will spin out of control, leaving you in a weak position with little leverage. A peace offering may be necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do something that you enjoy. A creative outlet and spending time with someone who shares your interests or who you love deeply will result in positive changes to the way you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be cautious while traveling or dealing with people who don’t share your opinions or beliefs. A situation can erupt into a physical confrontation if you or the person or people you are dealing with are stubborn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make at home or to the way you live will improve your life and your relationship with someone you love. A long-term goal is within reach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question motives before you give someone the authority to speak or do something on your behalf. Keep your feelings and your opinions a secret.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your charm, intuition and your broad spectrum of ideas, acquaintances and experiences to get what you want. Initiate your plans, know when to take a break to avoid mistakes or accidents.

