Kingman movie review: ‘Gretel and Hansel’ falls short of horrifying

Not a lot of pre-release advertisements or trailers and those I've searched for have been cryptic at best. There's a reason.

“Gretel and Hansel” is supposed to be a horror film version of the old classic tale of “Hansel and Gretel.” Even before seeing the film I imagined a couple of kids exploring the forest and running into a wicked witch. Well, it's kind of like that. There are a few more twists as far as Gretel and Hansel's mom, a tale of a girl with a pink cap and the source of all the food.

Too many tricks used to make horror or suspenseful movies effective are used to great excess. So much so it actually became boring. To increase suspense, a typical movie would have the character move slowly and carefully, looking around expecting some sort of threat to appear. I think every character in this movie walked that way. Gretel (Sophia Lillis) would talk like a machine gun: sporadic quick sentences followed by an overly long pause. Her accent even fluctuated in and out. Some things I could understand and even more I couldn't, either because of the accent or the words were garbled and shot out so they ran together.

Hansel (Samuel Leakey) spoke clearly and quickly became a lovable character. Even his mouth would move a little more than necessary to articulate words. Between Hansel and Gretel, Gretel had the greatest speaking parts.

Horror films also use lighting to effectively hide details and threats. The movie “Doom” was criticized for being too dark (in terms of lighting). Here the entire movie lacks light. The occasional well-placed candle or a fire dimly lit the set, the characters and the costumes. Shadows and silhouettes were overly used as well. Even props like the ax were shown as if they were weapons but only alluded to as such. No ax was used as a weapon. And the prop used when the witch (Alice Krige) pulls a long strand of hair from her mouth was at least a foot long. But the same strand laying on the table was about 6 inches. And it had a ribbon on it. Where did that come from? All the while we're led to believe Hansel was dinner but Hansel didn't have ribbon in his hair.

Was it scary? No. Was it suspenseful? No. There are lots of slow parts which may have you fighting to keep your eyes open but I think just plain curiosity will carry you through the movie.

It's only 87 minutes long and is rated PG-13 for bloody body parts and entrails. You won't be having any nightmares as a result of this movie but it may spark your imagination as to how it could have been done better.

I'll give “Gretel and Hansel” 2 ½ Miners.