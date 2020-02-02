Luis Vega's Wilderness Column: Vehicle Common Sense

A reader of my column who is a 4-wheeler suggested I write about vehicle common sense. He spends time in the outdoors and has, on occasion, come across other wheelers that needed help. The most common reason the people he encounters need help is that they don’t have vehicle common sense.

When you buy a new vehicle, as standard equipment you get a jack, lug wrench and spare tire. During the life of some vehicles, apparently one or all three of these important components are lost. Based on my friend’s and my own experiences, one of the most common reasons for getting stranded in the outback is having a flat tire and not having an inflated spare, jack or lug wrench. Common sense tells you that on a 4-wheel drive adventure you’ll come across rocks on the trails, some of which are sharp. If a tire is punctured, you won’t go far on a steel rim.

To continue having a good time on your trip, you need to change the tire or patch the hole and put air in the flat tire. Not being a fan of manual labor, I always start with the easiest option. I carry a can of compressed air with the goop to seal holes. If the hole is small, I’ll try this first. Unfortunately, I’ve never been that lucky and all the flats I’ve had while 4-wheeling were for sidewall cuts that completely ruined the tire. All the goop in the world won’t patch a cut sidewall.

Option 2 is change the tire. This entails taking the weight off of the flat tire and having enough room to mount the spare. This assumes that you have a spare tire and that the spare is inflated, otherwise, option-2 becomes moot.

To my embarrassment, I admit to having ridden in a vehicle that didn’t have a jack. The fact that it was a friend’s vehicle doesn’t excuse me and I should’ve known better. When a tire went flat, we realized we needed to improvise. Luckily, we were in a wash. We stacked flat rocks under the axle. Then we dug the sand from under the tire and the weight eventually was transferred to the rocks. We took off the flat tire and dug a little deeper until the spare fit in place. After the lugs were tightened, we drove off of the makeshift rock-jack.

Before going into the wilds, you should be prepared so you don’t become one of those individuals my friend helps. Start by properly maintaining your vehicle – check oil, keep battery terminals free of corrosion, take extra oil, water, tools and duct tape. In addition to this brief list, I’m sure you can come up with your own essentials, things you like to carry in your vehicle as a matter of habit.

Next, always do a pre-trip check. Start with the tires. Are they properly inflated? Be sure to check the spare. When changing a flat tire in the field isn’t the time or the place to find out if the spare tire has air. Are both jack and lug wrench in the vehicle and is the lug wrench the correct size for the lug nuts? I carry two jacks – the original equipment one and a High-Lift jack. I also carry one of those lithium battery jumpers available from Walmart. They’re small and lightweight but can get you out of a bad spot if the battery dies.

If you replaced the original tires with larger ones, do they rub on the fenders or frame when you make tight turns or compress the suspension? If you checked the clearance at the tire store, more than likely it wasn’t under spring compression or tight turns, so when you go in the hills, will a hole be rubbed in a tire? If you put fancy lug nuts on your tires, does your wrench fit them or do you need a different lug wrench? If you put a locknut to protect your fancy rims, be sure to have the key to take that one off. I tried using locknuts that took a special socket but I often misplaced it. I don’t think thieves ever tried to steal my tires but the special socket did cause long search episodes trying to find it.

Is your vehicle an older model and has it been worked on by various mechanics? Be sure that it’ll hold up under the vibration of traveling washboard roads. On a fun-run with friends, one of the jeeps had to turn back before we even got to the mountains because the washboard road short-circuited the electrical system and the engine would shut off intermittently. It doesn’t matter if you do your own work or if your vehicle is worked on by someone else, you need to test it near town before attempting distant trips. It might be easier to ask your friends to drag you back to town a short distance rather than having them travel a long way just to bail you out of a problem.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.