OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

8th Street underpass project on Kingman council agenda

The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 3, 2020 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has a light agenda that includes only a few items for its upcoming meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The 5:30 p.m. work session will precede the regularly scheduled meeting. The only item on the work session agenda is a review of the Tri-City Internship and Leadership Program.

The 6 p.m. meeting will open with a Women Making History Proclamation, which will see Sunday, March 1, 2020 designated as Women Making History Day.

The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. The underpass is closed to traffic during heavy rains due to deep standing water, which also limits access to the area and increases emergency response time. The project will provide for a retention basin adjacent to the roadway, which will allow storm debris to be deposited away from the roadway.

Five bids were received for the work. The low bidder was Kinney Construction for $479,858. Fiscal impact to the city will be $142, 358.

The only other item on the agenda is consideration of canceling upcoming meetings. Those cancellations, if approved, would apply to the Aug. 18, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020 meetings.

Information provided by Kingman City Council

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Council to receive update on ADA grievance process
Things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting
City Council calls special meeting on airport
Curb extensions for sidewalk dining on council agenda
City Council to hear flood report at Monday's meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News