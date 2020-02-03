8th Street underpass project on Kingman council agenda
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has a light agenda that includes only a few items for its upcoming meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The 5:30 p.m. work session will precede the regularly scheduled meeting. The only item on the work session agenda is a review of the Tri-City Internship and Leadership Program.
The 6 p.m. meeting will open with a Women Making History Proclamation, which will see Sunday, March 1, 2020 designated as Women Making History Day.
The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. The underpass is closed to traffic during heavy rains due to deep standing water, which also limits access to the area and increases emergency response time. The project will provide for a retention basin adjacent to the roadway, which will allow storm debris to be deposited away from the roadway.
Five bids were received for the work. The low bidder was Kinney Construction for $479,858. Fiscal impact to the city will be $142, 358.
The only other item on the agenda is consideration of canceling upcoming meetings. Those cancellations, if approved, would apply to the Aug. 18, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020 meetings.
Information provided by Kingman City Council
