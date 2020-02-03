Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet

While the details and official name are still in the works, Laughlin River Run may see its 38th year after all.

When the event’s original promoter, Dal-Con Promotions, “failed to communicate,” the Laughlin Tourism Commission “accepted the responsibility to communicate something instead of nothing,” Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Mazzeo said.

Dal-Con Promotions has been listed as “permanently closed” online, and all phone calls made to the company have gone unanswered.

In the absence of the event’s organizer, the Laughlin River Run’s future was left in the dark and removed from the Chamber’s event calendar earlier this month.

But as far as Mazzeo is concerned, the event is still expected to host thousands of riders April 23-25.

It won’t be officially titled as the 38th Annual Laughlin River Run until the trademark transfer and cost from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department are confirmed, but that was in the works as of Thursday afternoon, she said.

Exhibitors are being accepted and can sign up by visiting laughlinriverrun.com and clicking “Vendor Sign Up.”

“The Laughlin River Run Facebook page will be updated as soon as the legal documents have been completed,” Mazzeo said. Rooms are also being sold at local resorts, according to Mazzeo.

No further information could be provided at this time by Mazzeo, as she is awaiting direction by the Chamber and Tourism Commission governing boards before making any official statements, she said.