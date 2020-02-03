OFFERS
Mohave County spends $20K to identify I-40 exit as Route 66

Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 spoken in favor of spending $20,000 to place eight signs near Exit 44 on Interstate 40 that indicate that it is the exit for old Route 66. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 spoken in favor of spending $20,000 to place eight signs near Exit 44 on Interstate 40 that indicate that it is the exit for old Route 66. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 5:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Economic Development Department will give $20,000 to the Arizona Department of Transportation for replacement of eight exit signs serving the Interstate 40 Exit 44 traffic interchange that are currently marked Shinarump Drive.

The county board of supervisors approved the donation Jan. 21 after Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 provided some background on the issue.

At the moment, this interchange doesn’t represent Historic Route 66 as its principal destination, with many tourists being misled and skipping Kingman, Oatman and Route 66 altogether.

“The actual cost of the signage is estimated for $80,000,” Watson said, suggesting the county is making a good deal.

Other supervisors agreed that the change of signage is a good idea and the hidden fragment of Route 66 deserves more attention and better promotion.

ADOT will install eight Historic Route 66 signs at the Shinarump traffic interchange encompassing a three-mile stretch of I-40 on the eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 43-46.

