Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there are two dead following an incident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 near Prairie View Drive in Kingman.

DPS could initially only confirm that there were two deceased persons, and that the DPS trooper involved is OK.

No additional information was available.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety