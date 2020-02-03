Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
Originally Published: February 3, 2020 1:04 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there are two dead following an incident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 near Prairie View Drive in Kingman.
DPS could initially only confirm that there were two deceased persons, and that the DPS trooper involved is OK.
No additional information was available. Follow kdminer.com and The Kingman Miner for updates.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
