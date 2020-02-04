OFFERS
Boat reportedly purchased one day prior to fire

Three boaters escaped uninjured when this boat caught on fire on Lake Havasu on Saturday, Feb. 1. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three occupants of a boat that caught fire in the middle of the North Basin on Lake Havasu on Saturday, Feb. 1 were able to make it onto other boats and suffered no injuries.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to a report of a boat fire at around 1:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the boat’s occupants safely made it onto other boats that were in the area.

Deputies utilized their patrol boat outboard motors to extinguish the fire. The boat, valued at $120,000, was a total loss. It was salvaged by a local tow company.

It was determined that the boat suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the fire. The boat, a 2008, 28-foot Magic deck, had reportedly been purchased by the occupants one day prior.

Information provided by MCSO

