Boat reportedly purchased one day prior to fire
KINGMAN – Three occupants of a boat that caught fire in the middle of the North Basin on Lake Havasu on Saturday, Feb. 1 were able to make it onto other boats and suffered no injuries.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to a report of a boat fire at around 1:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the boat’s occupants safely made it onto other boats that were in the area.
Deputies utilized their patrol boat outboard motors to extinguish the fire. The boat, valued at $120,000, was a total loss. It was salvaged by a local tow company.
It was determined that the boat suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the fire. The boat, a 2008, 28-foot Magic deck, had reportedly been purchased by the occupants one day prior.
Information provided by MCSO
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: