OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | FTC: Buyers beware when using online comparison sites

CRISTINA MIRANDA
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 5:02 p.m.

Online comparison sites can be great ways to check out products you want to try or buy. But are those reviews and rankings objective, accurate, and unbiased? It’s a question to always ask, and here’s why: Some online product reviews and rankings might be influenced by advertiser payments.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, a company called LendEDU and its operators did just that.

The company promoted lendedu.com as a resource where people could confidently comparison shop financial products – including private student loans – to help save time and money. LendEDU had rate tables, rankings, star ratings and reviews for what it claimed were the best companies offering financial products. The company said this information was objective, accurate, and unbiased. But, according to the FTC, LendEDU’s rankings and ratings were based on payment from the companies.

The FTC also says that LendEDU posted fake consumer reviews of its own website. When the FTC took a closer look, it found that lendedu.com’s positive customer reviews were nearly all written by LendEDU employees, friends, family members and associates.

According to the FTC settlement, LendEDU must stop its misrepresentations and tell people if it gets money for promoting products. LendEDU will also disclose any relationship that could affect a product endorsement.

If you plan on buying anything based on online reviews or ratings:

– consider the source of the reviews before deciding to buy or pass. Reviews from trusted and impartial experts and organizations are worth more than a single customer review or one found on a website you’ve never heard of.

– Compare online reviews from more than one source. You can get a better idea about a company, product or service from reading reviews on several types of websites, including retail or shopping comparison sites. Also check out trusted sites that specialize in reviewing products with expert reviews and comparisons.

(Cristina Miranda is with the Division of Consumer and Business Education at the Federal Trade Commission)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Online lending company used deceptive practices, must give back $3.85 million
Aloe, goodbye: company’s claims lacked proof
FTC Tips: Protect your personal information this holiday
Consumer alert: What to know about going out of business sales
Scams telling you to pay with Bitcoin on the rise

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News