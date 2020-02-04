Ducey’s staff to outline state budget proposal at Kingman briefing Feb. 11
PHOENIX - State officials will hold a public budget briefing in Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The briefing, one of nine being held across the state, is slated for 2 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium Room in the Mohave County Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently released his $12.3 billion balanced executive budget proposal for Arizona for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1, 2020.
The budget briefings, part of a statewide effort to solicit public feedback, will be conducted by staff from the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting. They will highlight Ducey’s budget and policy priorities, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
“We want to ensure that members of the public across our state have the opportunity to hear about Arizona’s balanced budget,” Ducey said. “These briefings are an excellent way to engage with community members throughout Arizona and hear their views.”
Ducey said his office looks forward to sharing what he calls his “most robust agenda to date,” featuring initiatives like investing in K-12 public education, honoring veterans and “preparing for Arizona’s future.”
