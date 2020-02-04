OFFERS
Golden Valley Fire District seeks applicants for board vacancy

Tyler Reid sits in a Golden Valley Fire District truck as GVFD Captain Boyd Lewis looks on. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:25 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Golden Valley Fire District Board of Directors is seeking a qualified applicant to fill a vacancy on the Fire Board. Interim Board Member term will be from the date of appointment until December 1, 2022.

Applicants must be registered to vote and be residents within the Golden Valley Fire District Boundaries. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to the Board of Directors. The deadline for all applications is March 13, 2020. At the regular scheduled board meeting on March 25, 2020 the Board may go into executive session to conduct an interview process.

Please drop off letters of interest in person or mail to the Golden Valley Fire District, 749 S. Egar Road, Golden Valley, AZ 86413 or email to gvfd@goldenvalleyfire.org.

