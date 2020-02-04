OFFERS
Grand Canyon opens lottery for coveted private river trips

The Grand Canyon is accepting applications for rafting trips. (Photo by Tuxyso, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2UpaP2A)

The Grand Canyon is accepting applications for rafting trips. (Photo by Tuxyso, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2UpaP2A)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 4:54 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – The Grand Canyon is accepting applications in a highly competitive lottery for non-commercial rafting trips on the Colorado River.

The National Park Service said 462 permits are available for specific launch dates in 2021. Anyone 18 and older can apply for the trips that last 12 to 25 days.

The park opens the lottery in February each year and holds additional draws for trips that are canceled or left over after the Feb. 25 deadline.

Technical whitewater experience is mandatory. Those who are drawn or who join a trip can participate in only one commercial or private trip annually, pointing to the popularity of the outings.

The Grand Canyon’s River Permits Office received nearly 7,280 applications for 463 permits to launch in 2020, up by about 550 from the previous year, according to park statistics. Three follow-up lotteries for 2020 trips drew nearly 5,580 applications, with some people applying multiple times. More people request dates in September and early October than in other months. The lottery replaced a wait list in 2006 that had applicants spending more than 25 years seeking a chance at a self-guided rafting trip.

