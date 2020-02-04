OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 04
Horoscopes | Feb. 4, 2020

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Oscar De La Hoya, 47; Gabrielle Anwar, 50; Clint Black, 58; Alice Cooper, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make a constructive change that improves your outlook. Participate in an event or start a hobby that brings you in contact with people who can enrich your life. If something different is what you want, it's up to you to make it happen. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Practicality will be necessary when dealing with career or financial prospects. Refrain from investing in someone other than yourself. Focus on what you are doing, and do the best job possible. Don't buy into a scam or look for easy money. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll get the wrong impression about someone if you make assumptions or act in haste. Choose to respond with affection and kindness instead of criticism, and you will offset a situation that can lead to a loss. Avoid joint ventures. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrating on home, money and following your path will keep you out of trouble. Don't let everyone in on your secrets. The more you reveal, the more you will have to worry about the information being used against you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take part in what's going on in your community, and it will broaden your perspective regarding new possibilities. Offer leadership, and take on the position with vigor and determination. Someone will admire you for your investment of time and energy. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself. Some opposition will surface if you are too demanding. Interfering or meddling in situations that you know little about will be a waste of time and energy. Do your own thing, and avoid sharing personal information or ideas. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Interact with people who know more than you. Traveling or participating in meetings will lead to new friendships, possible job opportunities and knowledge that will help you get ahead. Reconnect with an old colleague. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle money matters with care. Make sure you have the funds before making a big-ticket purchase. An outstanding bill will leave you short of cash. Someone you trust will offer you sound advice and assistance. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Small but essential problems will surface. Be careful when dealing with others, or you will end up involved in a debate. Expect to receive complaints; compassion and patience will be required. Personal challenges will build character. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting along with others will be the key to getting things done on time. You'll attract attention if you include everyone in your plans. Your confidence will give you the edge you need to lead others and help you raise your profile. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Brainstorming with a friend will lead to emotional issues. Take care of your own needs if a situation spins out of control. Do something that will be relaxing and help you put your life in perspective. Personal growth is favored. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Proceed with caution, especially if you have to work alongside others. You will face problems with a loved one if you complain or are too demanding. Costly changes or purchases will not bring good results. Choose love over discord. 2 stars

