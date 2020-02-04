Kingman man serving 63-year prison term gets another 13 years

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton, the 33-year-old Kingman man who is currently serving 63 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, was sentenced to additional 13 years behind bars on Friday, Jan. 31.

Axton was found guilty of nine of 10 charged felony counts upon the conclusion of his jury trial in Mohave County Superior Court in October.

He was found guilty in relation to an armed robbery that occurred on July 1, 2018, at a Dollar General store in the 3600 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue in the city.

The state charged that after the robbery, it was Axton who engaged in a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers.

Axton was found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, kidnapping, misconduct involving body armor, aggravated assault not on a peace officer and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The jury found him not guilty of attempted kidnapping.

On Friday, Axton was sentenced in Mohave County Superior Court in relation to two additional cases.

He pleaded guilty to a count of burglary in the third degree to the charge that he committed such an act on or about Sept. 30, 2017.

Axton also pleaded guilty to the charge that he committed an armed robbery on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Axton was sentenced to three years in prison in relation to the first offense, and 13 years for the second.

Those sentences will run concurrent to Axton’s 63-year sentence.

He will receive credit for 460 days already served.