OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman’s Kaylee Sass is doing great after operation

Kaylee Sass of Kingman is doing well after her recent operation in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)

Kaylee Sass of Kingman is doing well after her recent operation in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Jan. 15 operation in Washington, D.C. went well and 10 year-old Kaylee Sass of Kingman, born with two gene mutations attacking her kidney and causing her pancreas to break down, is doing great.

“Kaylee is doing amazing and we are learning everything we need to learn to get her ready for when she can come home,” wrote her mom Stephanie Sass on Facebook. “Dad and siblings have been here the last two days going over all of the training that is required for go-home care! My goodness there is a lot for transplants!”

Kaylee went through an islet cell transplant and right now is insulin-dependent. Doctors injected cells from her pancreas into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to work as both the liver and pancreas.

She will, for a while, need around-the-clock medications that will require her mom to stay home after she is released. She will get weekly blood draws for the first few months, and requires injections due to her splenectomy [removal of the spleen].

“She is beating records and amazing everyone that she meets with strength and determination,” Stephanie wrote about her daughter.

The family is staying in the D.C. area for now to be close to the hospital. They thanked the community for the support they received.

Although Kaylee is doing very well there is a lot of after-care that comes with getting three organs taken out. Doctors removed her pancreas, spleen, gall bladder and half of her intestines. If you would like to donate, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/teamkayleesass/

https://givetaxfree.org/campaigns/kaylees-christmas-wish-to-get-my-transplant/

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/w3r64q

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylee-sass-medical-amp-expenses

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
Fundraiser for young Kingmanite to undergo surgery
Winter Wonderland Ball to raise money for Kaylee to be closer to doctors, family
Kaylee Sass is a superhero just like The Flash: fighting for her life
Local U-Haul company helps Sass family move to Maryland

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News