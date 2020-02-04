Kingman’s Kaylee Sass is doing great after operation
KINGMAN – The Jan. 15 operation in Washington, D.C. went well and 10 year-old Kaylee Sass of Kingman, born with two gene mutations attacking her kidney and causing her pancreas to break down, is doing great.
“Kaylee is doing amazing and we are learning everything we need to learn to get her ready for when she can come home,” wrote her mom Stephanie Sass on Facebook. “Dad and siblings have been here the last two days going over all of the training that is required for go-home care! My goodness there is a lot for transplants!”
Kaylee went through an islet cell transplant and right now is insulin-dependent. Doctors injected cells from her pancreas into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to work as both the liver and pancreas.
She will, for a while, need around-the-clock medications that will require her mom to stay home after she is released. She will get weekly blood draws for the first few months, and requires injections due to her splenectomy [removal of the spleen].
“She is beating records and amazing everyone that she meets with strength and determination,” Stephanie wrote about her daughter.
The family is staying in the D.C. area for now to be close to the hospital. They thanked the community for the support they received.
Although Kaylee is doing very well there is a lot of after-care that comes with getting three organs taken out. Doctors removed her pancreas, spleen, gall bladder and half of her intestines. If you would like to donate, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/teamkayleesass/
https://givetaxfree.org/campaigns/kaylees-christmas-wish-to-get-my-transplant/
https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/w3r64q
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylee-sass-medical-amp-expenses
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: