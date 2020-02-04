Kingman’s Kaylee Sass is doing great after operation

KINGMAN – The Jan. 15 operation in Washington, D.C. went well and 10 year-old Kaylee Sass of Kingman, born with two gene mutations attacking her kidney and causing her pancreas to break down, is doing great.

“Kaylee is doing amazing and we are learning everything we need to learn to get her ready for when she can come home,” wrote her mom Stephanie Sass on Facebook. “Dad and siblings have been here the last two days going over all of the training that is required for go-home care! My goodness there is a lot for transplants!”

Kaylee went through an islet cell transplant and right now is insulin-dependent. Doctors injected cells from her pancreas into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to work as both the liver and pancreas.

She will, for a while, need around-the-clock medications that will require her mom to stay home after she is released. She will get weekly blood draws for the first few months, and requires injections due to her splenectomy [removal of the spleen].

“She is beating records and amazing everyone that she meets with strength and determination,” Stephanie wrote about her daughter.

The family is staying in the D.C. area for now to be close to the hospital. They thanked the community for the support they received.

Although Kaylee is doing very well there is a lot of after-care that comes with getting three organs taken out. Doctors removed her pancreas, spleen, gall bladder and half of her intestines. If you would like to donate, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/teamkayleesass/

https://givetaxfree.org/campaigns/kaylees-christmas-wish-to-get-my-transplant/

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/w3r64q

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylee-sass-medical-amp-expenses