Licenses & Permits | Feb. 5, 2020

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 24:

– Lewis Bly: 3841 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home and shed.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home, room addition and awning.

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: 3027 E. Lera Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– AZ Sommers: Kingman; replace HVAC.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 30:

– Langley Painting: 960 6th Street, Norco, California; contractor.

– Northern Arizona Refrigeration Sales: 8335 W. Sherman St.; contractor.

– Desert Vista Concrete: 3136 N. 28th Ave., Phoenix; construction.

– Kingman Phone Repair: 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 6, Kingman; phone repair.

– Nevada Orthotics & Prosthetics: 1863 Airfield Avenue, Kingman; health products.

– Sunshine Landscape & Maintenance: 2035 Airfield Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– Chris Tighe Construction: 2310 Pima Drive South, Lake Havasu City; construction.

– Imperial Western Products: 6525 West State Avenue, Glendale: cleaning services.

– Chadd Holdsworth: 1916 Lucille, Kingman; accountant.

– Route 66 Clean Team: 3356 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Bad Gass Garage Restoration: 124 E. Beale St., Kingman; automotive restoration.

– Desert View Painting: 3950 E. Tennessee St., Tucson; contractor.

– Steven Jones: 1980 Thompson, Kingman; retail trade.

– Bounce Back Bodywork: 9542 N. Stetson Drive, Kingman; massage.

– Architectural Component Services: 1150 W. Alameda Suite 6, Tempe; building materials distributor.