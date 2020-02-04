Licenses & Permits | Feb. 5, 2020
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 24:
– Lewis Bly: 3841 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home and shed.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home, room addition and awning.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: 3027 E. Lera Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– AZ Sommers: Kingman; replace HVAC.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 30:
– Langley Painting: 960 6th Street, Norco, California; contractor.
– Northern Arizona Refrigeration Sales: 8335 W. Sherman St.; contractor.
– Desert Vista Concrete: 3136 N. 28th Ave., Phoenix; construction.
– Kingman Phone Repair: 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 6, Kingman; phone repair.
– Nevada Orthotics & Prosthetics: 1863 Airfield Avenue, Kingman; health products.
– Sunshine Landscape & Maintenance: 2035 Airfield Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.
– Chris Tighe Construction: 2310 Pima Drive South, Lake Havasu City; construction.
– Imperial Western Products: 6525 West State Avenue, Glendale: cleaning services.
– Chadd Holdsworth: 1916 Lucille, Kingman; accountant.
– Route 66 Clean Team: 3356 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; cleaning services.
– Bad Gass Garage Restoration: 124 E. Beale St., Kingman; automotive restoration.
– Desert View Painting: 3950 E. Tennessee St., Tucson; contractor.
– Steven Jones: 1980 Thompson, Kingman; retail trade.
– Bounce Back Bodywork: 9542 N. Stetson Drive, Kingman; massage.
– Architectural Component Services: 1150 W. Alameda Suite 6, Tempe; building materials distributor.
