Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mohave County Constable tells Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club about his duties

Michael Cobb, Mohave County constable for the Kingman Precinct, addressed the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Jan. 31. He is shown with Club President Karen Brown. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 5 a.m.

Michael Cobb, Mohave County Constable of the Kingman Precinct, was the featured speaker at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 31, 2020.

Cobb gave a power point presentation on the duties of a constable.

He told the group that Arizona has 74 constables who are elected every four years.

Primary responsibilities of constables are to enforce civil and criminal court orders arising out of justice court actions. Their duties include serving summonses, subpoenas, orders of protection and injunctions against harassment.

For more information contact Cobb at 928-727-9728.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

