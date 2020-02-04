Mohave County Supervisor candidates to address Mohave Republican Forum Feb. 12 in Kingman
The public will get the chance to hear six candidates for a Mohave County Supervisor seat at the Mohave Republican Forum’s meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting is held at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman.
District 1 candidates Becky Foster, Jim Hamersley, Gerarda Gabby Hamodey, Travis Lingenfelter, Sherri Merriwether and Timothy David Woods will speak and answer questions from the crowd, according to an MRF news release.
The six candidates seek to replace District 1 supervisor Gary Watson, who is retiring and not seeking re-election. District 1 represents the Kingman area on the five-member board of supervisors.
The news release said the election is important because decisions made by the board of supervisors “affect county residents and the cities including matters regarding health, economic well-being and quality of life.”
For reservations or further information contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.
