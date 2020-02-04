Obituary Notice | Anna Marie Amsen
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:15 p.m.
Anna Marie Amsen, of Kingman, was born June 19, 1932 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and passed away Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 87.
