Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Obituary | Phyllis Jean Duey

Phyllis Jean Duey

Phyllis Jean Duey

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:22 p.m.

Phyllis Jean Duey - July 28. 1939 – Jan. 23, 2020

Phyllis was born at the Grand Canyon Hospital to Eugene Thomasson and Florence Shoemaker Thomasson on July 28, 1939.

She worked for various places during her life including the courthouse, First Interstate Bank, Orr Construction and before retirement after heart surgery, Desert Construction and Allstate Electric.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; grandparents Claude and Lydia Thomasson; sister Barbara (Bill) Legg; nephew Billy Legg; and brother-in-law Jimmy Duey.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dan (Coon) Duey; children Paula (Matt) Acton, Holly (Kenny) Dudley of Kingman and Jim Murdock of Colorado; nephew Brad Legg; brother-in-law Bob Duey and sister-in-law Jeannie Dyke. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Acton, Kristen (Nick) Hanson, Shawn Buck, Robyn (Randy) Lovins, Adam Buck, Derek (Mahayley) Murdock, Hayley Murdock, Devon Murdock, Mya Murdock and Jaci Murdock along with 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks on Gates Feb. 21 from 3-8 p.m.

Mom

We love and miss you so much, especially your sass and humor.

You are reunited with your family and friends that you so missed.

Until we meet again.

