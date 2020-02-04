OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | William James Scanlon

William James Scanlon

William James Scanlon

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:21 p.m.

In loving memory of William James Scanlon, born in Libertyville, Illinois, Dec. 24, 1942, passed away in Kingman, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2020. William was preceded in death by his parents John E. “Bud” Scanlon and Helen Mary “Dolly” Scanlon; sons William Shane Scanlon and Michael Charles Scanlon; and brothers Robert Scanlon, Mike Scanlon and John E. Scanlon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Pauline Scanlon; sisters Patricia “Patty” Irons and Kathy (Don) Joseph; his two sons, Chad Michael (Chanin) Scanlon and John Edward Scanlon; granddaughter Daniella Rogers (Brandon Robinson), grandson Michael (Christina) Joanitis; sister-in-law; Cindy Scanlon, and a very large extended family.

William was a U.S. Army veteran, NASCAR enthusiast, loved his Oregon Ducks, terrorized fish, enjoyed a good beach, paid special attention to his hummingbirds, and above all loved his family who loved him back. To honor his request, no services will be planned.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

December 2004
Obituary | Paul Fredrick Harbour
Obituary | Ken Clark
George Mitchell - Mary Q. Sennewald - Sandra Louise Poll
James Guy Drummond - Henry Harrison Dreyer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News