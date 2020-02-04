Obituary | William James Scanlon
In loving memory of William James Scanlon, born in Libertyville, Illinois, Dec. 24, 1942, passed away in Kingman, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2020. William was preceded in death by his parents John E. “Bud” Scanlon and Helen Mary “Dolly” Scanlon; sons William Shane Scanlon and Michael Charles Scanlon; and brothers Robert Scanlon, Mike Scanlon and John E. Scanlon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Pauline Scanlon; sisters Patricia “Patty” Irons and Kathy (Don) Joseph; his two sons, Chad Michael (Chanin) Scanlon and John Edward Scanlon; granddaughter Daniella Rogers (Brandon Robinson), grandson Michael (Christina) Joanitis; sister-in-law; Cindy Scanlon, and a very large extended family.
William was a U.S. Army veteran, NASCAR enthusiast, loved his Oregon Ducks, terrorized fish, enjoyed a good beach, paid special attention to his hummingbirds, and above all loved his family who loved him back. To honor his request, no services will be planned.
