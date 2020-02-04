OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Feb. 5, 2020

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 5:01 p.m.

Garbage rates – Don’t raise rates. The fix is once-a-week service. Save on fuel cost, tipping fees, wages, wear and tear on trucks, streets, less traffic, cleaner air, and less noise. Customers can pay for extra receptacles if needed. Win win.

Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday, Feb. 5; U.S. Senate nixes witnesses – I am not a Democrat or Republican and I was against impeachment. It now appears that Rule of Law no longer exists in our country. The Republican Party has been replaced by the Party of Trump. Rest In Peace GOP.

GOP Senators proved that they will do anything to keep their Senate seats and further their political careers. These elected officials work for the people yet they have put power and self-importance above country.

Republicans blocked witness testimony after some admitted Trump committed the charges but didn’t need to hear anymore. They have desecrated the Senate institution and have demonstrated their greed and lust for power outweighs their integrity and moral values.

The U.S. Senate chaplain, Barry Black, is phenomenal. He has led the most inspiring prayers possible under the circumstances. We are blessed to have him.

Trump lawyer: Democrats want to overturn elections – Trump was not voted in; he was put in by the Electoral College. Same as Bush, the way Republicans get into the White House. Not by the people or for the people.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

In Arizona's Senate race, Democrat seeks to flip a GOP seat
Trump team concludes defense, argues against calling Bolton
Column | Democrats rediscover a losing formula
McConnell: GOP will start impeachment trial, delay witnesses
Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News