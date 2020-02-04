Rants and Raves | Feb. 5, 2020
Garbage rates – Don’t raise rates. The fix is once-a-week service. Save on fuel cost, tipping fees, wages, wear and tear on trucks, streets, less traffic, cleaner air, and less noise. Customers can pay for extra receptacles if needed. Win win.
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday, Feb. 5; U.S. Senate nixes witnesses – I am not a Democrat or Republican and I was against impeachment. It now appears that Rule of Law no longer exists in our country. The Republican Party has been replaced by the Party of Trump. Rest In Peace GOP.
GOP Senators proved that they will do anything to keep their Senate seats and further their political careers. These elected officials work for the people yet they have put power and self-importance above country.
Republicans blocked witness testimony after some admitted Trump committed the charges but didn’t need to hear anymore. They have desecrated the Senate institution and have demonstrated their greed and lust for power outweighs their integrity and moral values.
The U.S. Senate chaplain, Barry Black, is phenomenal. He has led the most inspiring prayers possible under the circumstances. We are blessed to have him.
Trump lawyer: Democrats want to overturn elections – Trump was not voted in; he was put in by the Electoral College. Same as Bush, the way Republicans get into the White House. Not by the people or for the people.
