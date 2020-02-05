2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Car and Bike Show deemed a success

MOHAVE COUNTY – More than 75 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state area, converged on the K-9 Car and Bike Show this month.

This premiere K9 car and bike show, a favorite for local car enthusiasts, was held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery, 2247 Clearwater Drive, Bullhead City.

Proceeds from the show benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and will be utilized to support the MCSO K-9 Program.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the state, Mohave County or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who help make the program a success.

All donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance), and all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

The K9 unit is an integral part of fighting crime in Mohave County, assisting deputies in taking drugs off the streets, stopping crimes immediately, assisting in tracking and location, and providing protection and assistance where needed.