35th Annual Winterfest Street Festival, Feb. 8-9

The 35th Annual Winterfest Street Festival is taking place at the Lake Havasu Main Street District on McCulloch Blvd N. in Lake Havasu City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Over 200 vendors in 400 booths from across the United States invite everyone to shop, browse, relax and enjoy Lake Havasu City's unique culture. Come out and join the crowd for two spectacular days of arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, home decor, tasty street-food, beer garden and eclectic entertainment.

Admission is free and there is easy access to free parking.

For more information, visit golakehavasu.com/35th_Annual_Winterfest_Street_Festival.

