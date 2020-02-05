35th Annual Winterfest Street Festival, Feb. 8-9
The 35th Annual Winterfest Street Festival is taking place at the Lake Havasu Main Street District on McCulloch Blvd N. in Lake Havasu City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Over 200 vendors in 400 booths from across the United States invite everyone to shop, browse, relax and enjoy Lake Havasu City's unique culture. Come out and join the crowd for two spectacular days of arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, home decor, tasty street-food, beer garden and eclectic entertainment.
Admission is free and there is easy access to free parking.
For more information, visit golakehavasu.com/35th_Annual_Winterfest_Street_Festival.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: