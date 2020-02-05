OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona law would allow speeders to work off fines

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 3 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizonans who violate traffic laws could soon get a chance to decide if they're willing to work off at least part of the fine.

On a 6-4 margin Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee approved legislation that lets someone demand to be allowed to perform community service at $10 an hour for up to half of the fine. And HB 2055 would permit judges to allow the entire fine to be waived for additional hours of work.

But the legislation faces an uncertain future -- and a possible legal challenge - because of the way it is worded.

The measure was crafted by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, after a Phoenix municipal judge refused to allow him to work off a citation for illegally parking in an alley. But he told lawmakers that there are others who need similar relief.

"I feel like this is really a great bill that will help those people that are really in need, the mother that has three children, two jobs,'' Biasiucci said. "The last thing we want to see happen is situations were people are getting their car towed for a simple traffic violation because they couldn't afford to pay it.''

The concept drew strong support from Donna Hamm, director of Middle Ground Prison Reform.

"This bill goes to the heart of what restorative justice is,'' she said, a focus on rehabilitation as well as getting offenders to reconcile with the community.

But Craig Wismer, the Avondale justice of the peace, questioned the need for such a law.

He said that he already has the discretion to decide that some offenders facing financial hardship should be offered the option of community service as an alternative to a fine. This measure, Wismer said, removes the ability of judges to decide who should -- and should not -- have that made available.

And Jerry Landau, lobbyist for the Arizona Supreme Court, said the requirement that judges allow people to work off at least half of their fines presents some logistical problems.

In rural areas, he said, there may not be systems set up with organizations that need volunteer help and someone to monitor people to ensure they fulfill their commitment. And that's not all.

"What happens if the person's from California and says 'I want to do it in California'?'' he asked.

The bigger hurdle could be legal.

In reducing the amount of the fine, the legislation also reduces -- or potentially eliminates -- the various surcharges that now are placed on penalties. These range from running the court system to purchasing equipment for police officers.

But it also includes a 10 percent surcharge to fund the Citizens Clean Elections Act, a system that allows but does not require candidates for statewide and legislative office to get public funding for their campaigns if they agree not to take money from special interests.

Tom Collins, executive director of the Clean Elections Commission said those dollars are crucial. He said of the $6.9 million collected in the most recent year available, the vast majority of that came from traffic fines, with the balance from surcharges on other civil and criminal fines.

What makes all that legally important is that the public financing system -- and the method of funding it -- was enacted by voters in 1998. And a constitutional amendment precludes lawmakers from making any alterations unless they "further the purpose'' of the original voter-approved law.

"We are inviting a lawsuit from the Clean Elections Commission to protect what was granted to them by the voters,'' said Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix.

Nothing in the legislation would affect the option that now exists for motorists to have their citations wiped out by attending defensive driving classes. They would still be responsible for paying the cost of those schools.

The measure now need constitutional review before going to the full House.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Senate approves adding $4 on traffic fines
Clean Elections candidates disappointed in court ruling but will wait and see
Biasiucci honored to be elected, ready to work for district constituents
Arizona legislators could vote on bill banning texting while driving
Clean Elections Commission suing Legislative Council

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News