Census: Ducey says it’s in ‘everyone’s best interest’ to participate

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday brushed aside questions of whether migrants, legal or otherwise, should be concerned about answering questions for the upcoming census.

"It's in everyone's best interest to participate,” the governor said. "For every Arizonans that's counted that's more federal dollars that are our federal dollars that are directed to D.C.”

And then there's the fact that Arizona's representation in Congress – and whether the state gets a 10th seat in the U.S. House – is directly tied to the decennial count.

That, however, leaves the question of whether people believe that filling out a federal form – or even answering questions in person – could lead to someone from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing up at the door and asking for proof of legal residency.

"I understand that there can always be a concern around that,” Ducey acknowledged.

"I think what's important is that people follow and comply with the law,” he continued. "And this is what the law is.”

Ducey separately sidestepped questions of whether he believes that things like drawing legislative districts should be based on each state's actual population or only the number of citizens actually living within the boundaries.

The U.S. Constitution, at least as it currently reads, would appear to require that congressional lines be based on total residents regardless of their legal status. But the law appears less clear at the statewide level.

And while the U.S. Supreme Court refused to let the Census Bureau add a citizenship question, the Trump administration now has ordered federal agencies to try to collect that data through "other means.”

The governor's comments came after a meeting of a special task force he set up to try to ensure an accurate census count. He told the Arizona Complete Count Committee 2020 that the big issue is money.

"Census data influences more than $650 billion that will be distributed to the states,” he said. And Ducey stressed that getting everyone really matters.

"An undercount of just one person loses the state $887,” he said. "And an undercount of 1% of our population would represent $62 million per year, every year, for 10 years.”

Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, whom Ducey tapped to chair the panel, told him of the efforts across business, nonprofit and faith-based communities to inform Arizonans of the need to respond. The state also is producing public service announcements in multiple languages.

With this count being conducted at least in part online, there also are plans to have computer stations at all public libraries to help those who lack internet access – or lack the skills – fill out the forms.people respond

And then there's a plan to hand out teeny-tiny T-shirts to mothers giving birth at Arizona hospitals with the message to answer the questionnaire. Johnson said this is critical, saying that children younger than age 5 are the "most undercounted” in the decennial efforts.

That still leaves the question of what will be done with the numbers, especially if the decennial report points out the number – and location – of residents who are not citizens.

The Arizona Constitution requires that the Independent Redistricting Commission draw legislative boundaries that are roughly equal in population.

But there is nothing specifically in law as to what becomes the basis: total population or citizenship. And the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 2016 ruling, appeared to leave that question open.

Trump, in his order to all federal agencies to provide what citizenship information they have, said that data is important.

"An accurate understanding of the number of citizens and the number of aliens in the country is central to any effort to reevaluate immigration policy,” the president said in his directive. "Data tabulating both the overall population and the citizen population could be combined with records of aliens lawfully present in the country to generate an estimate of the aggregate number of aliens unlawfully present in each state.”

Last year Ducey sided with the Trump administration while it was trying, unsuccessfully, to include a citizenship question on the census.

"There's a number of different questions the federal government chooses to ask,” the governor said. "I think they get a handle of who's here, who's a citizens and who's not is a fair question.”

As to whether citizenship or total population should be the basis for apportionment, Ducey declined to weigh in.

"I'm going to leave this to the federal government,” he said.

"What we're going to do is make certain that every person in Arizona is counted,” the governor continued. "That's how they apply these federal dollars.”