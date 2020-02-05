OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Driver suffers severe injuries in Feb. 1 Jagerson Avenue collision

The driver of the pickup truck at right sustained severe injuries in a collision in the area of Jagerson Avenue and Van Nuys Road on Saturday, Feb. 1. (MCSO photo)

The driver of the pickup truck at right sustained severe injuries in a collision in the area of Jagerson Avenue and Van Nuys Road on Saturday, Feb. 1. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 5, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – An incident involving a Ford pickup truck that reportedly left its lane and collided with a Dodge truck Saturday, Feb. 1 in the area of Jagerson Avenue and Van Nuys Road resulted in severe injuries for one of the individuals involved.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that its deputies responded to the area at about noon Saturday.

Deputies observed a white Dodge truck with a box trailer and an older model Ford pickup truck blocking both lanes of traffic, and that both vehicles had sustained heavy damage.

The cab of the Ford had been crushed inward, which pinned the driver inside. Medical personnel extracted the driver, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being flown to a Las Vegas hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the Dodge was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

An investigation revealed the two vehicles had been traveling toward each other in opposite directions when the Ford entered into the opposite lane of travel. The Dodge unsuccessfully tried to turn to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Both operators were wearing seatbelts at the time of impact. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

River Runner dies in mishap
Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
Collision critically injures driver at Kingman intersection
Suspected drunk driver plows into drive thru
Dodge pickup slams into Pinal County deputy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News