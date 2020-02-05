Driver suffers severe injuries in Feb. 1 Jagerson Avenue collision

KINGMAN – An incident involving a Ford pickup truck that reportedly left its lane and collided with a Dodge truck Saturday, Feb. 1 in the area of Jagerson Avenue and Van Nuys Road resulted in severe injuries for one of the individuals involved.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that its deputies responded to the area at about noon Saturday.

Deputies observed a white Dodge truck with a box trailer and an older model Ford pickup truck blocking both lanes of traffic, and that both vehicles had sustained heavy damage.

The cab of the Ford had been crushed inward, which pinned the driver inside. Medical personnel extracted the driver, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being flown to a Las Vegas hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the Dodge was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

An investigation revealed the two vehicles had been traveling toward each other in opposite directions when the Ford entered into the opposite lane of travel. The Dodge unsuccessfully tried to turn to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Both operators were wearing seatbelts at the time of impact. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO