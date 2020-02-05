Enjoy live demonstrations and find a class, 'ArtHub Open House,' Friday, Feb. 7

An Open House is taking place on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman.

Come and enjoy refreshments, view live demonstrations, meet the Teachers who will be offering classes for the upcoming education sessions and find the class that is right for you.

ArtHub offers a variety of classes such as sculpting, drawing, painting, watercolor, pastels, dancing, well-being, women’s circles and more. They will also introduce new classes for children.

For more information, visit kingmanarthub.com.

