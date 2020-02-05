OFFERS
‘Erotic thriller’ approved; Gould and Johnson not thrilled

Neel Esh Patel of Patel Films, a local film producer, has received permission from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to film a scene for his upcoming movie “Ring of Desire” in the county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park. (Miner file photo)

Neel Esh Patel of Patel Films, a local film producer, has received permission from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to film a scene for his upcoming movie “Ring of Desire” in the county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Erotic thriller, “Ring of Desire,” to be produced by local director Neel Esh Patel in the Hualapai Mountain Park was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 3. Supervisors Supervisor Rou Gould of District 5 and Buster Johnson of District 3 voted against the project.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 had some questions herself, but Patel, who attended the board’s meeting provided satisfactory answers and gained her vote.

He admitted the movie will have the “R-rating,” but there will be no nudity and all filming is outdoor.

“So it is not a porn?” Angius asked. “Cool,” she summarized after Patel denied.

While Supervisor Johnson did not speak on the item, Supervisor Gould seemed concerned that the county is not benefiting from the project.

“Does it cover the cost of processing the paperwork?” he inquired when informed by Public Works Director, Steven Latoski that the standard vendor permit is $25.

But Latoski said the Parks welcome this opportunity, which brings back the tradition of John Wayne and his movies set in natural scenery. He hopes, he said, people will see the movie, do some research and come to explore the Hualapais.

“I have a problem comparing John Wayne to Mr. Patel,” Johnson said before the board proceeded to vote.

Patel will be shooting an opening scene behind cabin 15 on Feb. 13. That is the only day he plans to film in the Park. Visitors’ experience will not be affected.

