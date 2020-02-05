Horoscopes | Feb. 5, 2020
Birthdays: Darren Criss, 33; Michael Sheen, 51; Jennifer Jason Leigh, 58; Barbara Hershey, 72.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on fixing whatever you feel needs a facelift. Stability will follow if you take care of matters personally.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to the information offered, and it will give you a new perspective on life, love, and what’s new and exciting. More significant opportunities will be yours if you are helpful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Follow a path that excites you and allows you to incorporate the skills you enjoy using most. Set a goal, and don’t quit until you fulfill your dream.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): How you handle situations and people will determine the outcome. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and you’ll know what’s required to make a situation better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A mental, physical or emotional trip will open your mind to alternative methods. Someone you meet will have an impact on your future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Help a cause or group that is in trouble, and it will make you feel good. Your ability to dissect problems and come up with solutions will turn you into a hero.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You will do far better if you stick to your job and finish what you start. Keep an open mind, and carefully choose what you share.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Implement what you enjoy doing into your career prospects, and you will achieve the success you desire. Personal growth is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on health, contracts and money matters. Trust in facts, not hearsay.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Underestimating someone who challenges you will lead to a loss. Taking hold of situations and finding solutions will leave a lasting impression.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Productivity will be the key to getting ahead as well as impressing others. Don’t lose sight of your goals; take the initiative, and reap the rewards.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the possibilities, attend functions related to work and combine business with pleasure. You may be able to change your future just by engaging in something a little bit unusual.
