Prep Basketball: Vols find late spark in win over Prescott

KINGMAN – A squad can play well early in the game and take a commanding lead, but that doesn’t always guarantee a win.

Whoever brings their “A game” late in a contest is usually victorious and that was the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team on Tuesday in a 67-59 decision over Prescott at LWHS.

“We have struggled the last few games finishing,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “We struggle to box out and we turn the ball over too much. It was nice to see us do those things to finish.”

There were a few clutch moments for Lee Williams in the second half, but one of the biggest was Tony Luna’s 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

The senior had yet to score, but came through with a much-needed basket that gave the Vols their first lead of the second half at 53-50 with 3:40 remaining.

“When things are going well, we get going,” said Lee Williams senior Kade Juelfs. “That 3-pointer really helped us. It was a confidence booster going into later in the game.”

Prescott did answer back to take the lead on a few more occasions, but Luna’s basket helped shift the momentum in favor of the Vols.

And Lee Williams capitalized with the energy on its side, turning a one-point deficit with 1:29 remaining into a nine-point lead with 12 seconds on the clock.

A big part of that was the Vols’ defensive pressure that forced Prescott to turn the ball over and commit fouls. Lee Williams didn’t waste its opportunities at the charity stripe either, notching 10 of its final 12 points from the foul line to clinch the win.

Juelfs was also a big reason for the victory, finishing with a game-high 41 points, while Marcell Thompson tallied 13 and Luna chipped in five.

It’s safe to say Juelfs would enjoy playing the Badgers again after he put up 36 points in a 73-70 road win on Jan. 9.

“The game plan for Kade is to not force. Let the game come to him,” Atkinson said. “However well Kade plays I’m very proud of him. He deserves all the success.”

The No. 23 ranked Vols (9-7, 6-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) hope to keep their success rolling on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday against 36th-ranked Mohave (4-12, 1-9).

“This entire season we know it’s on us to determine how successful we are,” Atkinson said. “Some games, we are locked in. Other games we aren’t close. Our team knows what’s expected and our situation. Tonight was a huge positive.”

Silent Night game

Lee Williams concludes the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 against Mingus.

It will not only be Senior Night, but also the annual Silent Night game where fans will remain silent until the Vols score their 11th point.

Admission is cans of non-perishable food. Lee Williams will give a portion to area food banks, while some will be for the student body’s food bank.