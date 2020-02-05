Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers drop to fourth place with loss to Wickenburg

KINGMAN – It’s safe to say this was one of the Kingman Academy girls basketball team’s toughest losses of the season. The Lady Tigers entered Tuesday in second place in the 3A West Region, but ended the night in fourth following a 51-30 loss to Wickenburg.

Academy was guaranteed a spot in the 3A State Playoffs if it finished second in the region, but Tuesday’s setback seriously hurt those chances. A slow start proved costly as the Lady Tigers trailed 13-4 after the first quarter.

Academy inched within eight, 24-16, at halftime, but the third quarter wasn’t kind as the deficit skyrocketed to 19 points.

Cynda Campbell and Emily McCracken each tallied seven points, while Norasia Fielding, Faith Edwards, Serena Elliot and Kirsta Thompson finished with three each.

The No. 30 ranked Lady Tigers (6-8, 4-4 3A West Region) can still make the playoffs, but they need a win at home against second-place and No. 31 ranked Kingman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs won the first meeting 48-36 at KHS on Jan. 16.

Lee Williams 42, Prescott 32

At LWHS, the Lady Vols picked up their second straight win Tuesday in a 42-32 decision over the Lady Badgers.

“This was a great win for us,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “We have been telling the players that they can win big games, especially if we play hard-nosed defense. That was on display tonight as we were able to force a lot of turnovers with our traps and turn those into points.”

The Lady Vols led 19-16 at halftime, but allowed Prescott to tie the game early in the third on a 3-pointer. Lee Williams responded with a 13-2 run due to sharing the basketball.

“We really moved the ball around and got a lot of players involved,” Arave said. “It is some of the best offense we have played all year.”

The Lady Badgers did inch within four points in the fourth, but Hayle Davis tallied six of her team-high 10 points to give her squad the win. Becca Arave finished with nine, while Liberty Cronk added seven.

The No. 28 ranked Lady Vols (7-9, 3-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to 25th-ranked Mohave (8-8, 3-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kingman 59, Chino 46

At KHS, it was a great Tuesday for the Lady Bulldogs as they moved into second place in the 3A West Region with a 59-46 victory over the Lady Cougars.

No. 31 ranked Kingman (5-11, 4-4 3A West Region) makes the short trek to No. 30 ranked Academy (6-8, 4-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys basketball

Academy 48, Wickenburg 41

At Kingman Academy, the Tigers held off a late rally by the Wranglers Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak in a 48-41 win.

Academy led by 13 points after three quarters, but it was outscored 13-7 in the fourth to allow Wickenburg to close the gap. Isaac Bridges led the Tigers with 11 points, followed by Logan Stephenson and Trevin Zach with 10 apiece.

No. 27 ranked Academy (7-7, 3-5 3A West Region) hosts No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-12, 1-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chino Valley 86, Kingman 51

At KHS, the losing streak continued for the Bulldogs Tuesday in an 81-56 setback to the Cougars.

Kingman (4-12, 1-7) looks to get back on track at 7 p.m. Thursday at Academy (7-7, 3-5).

Girls soccer

Kingman 6, St. John Paul 3

At KHS, the Lady Bulldogs overcame an early deficit Tuesday to score six straight goals and pick up their second win of the season in a 6-3 decision over the Lady Lions.

Elvira Torres finished with four goals, while Ester Torres and Anastasia Tanner each added a score. Ester also had an assist along with Kaliegh Ford and Abigail Ford.

Kingman finished the regular season at 2-10 and 1-5 in the 3A Northwest Region.

Mohave 4, Lee Williams 1

At Mohave, the Lady Vols dropped a tough one Tuesday in a 4-1 decision to the Lady T-birds.

No. 14 ranked Lee Williams (8-3, 1-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) host sixth-ranked Mingus (8-2, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Boys soccer

St. John Paul 7, Kingman 5

At KHS, it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs as their rally wasn’t enough in a 7-5 loss to the Lions.

Kingman trailed 7-1 with 27 minutes remaining in the second half, but rattled off four straight goals before running out of time.

Yahir Boo finished with four goals, while Juan Ipina scored the other goal off an assist from Boo. Ipina added an assist along with Marcos Silva on Boo’s second goal of the game and Ipina and Silva also each notched solo assists.

The Bulldogs concluded the regular season at 5-7 and 4-3 in the 3A Northwest Region.

Mohave 4, Lee Williams 1

At LWHS, the Vols couldn’t tally their first region win of the season Tuesday in a 4-1 setback to the T-birds.

No. 36 ranked Lee Williams (4-7, 0-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) wraps up the regular season at 5 p.m. Friday on the road against No. 25 ranked Mingus (4-4-2, 0-2-2).