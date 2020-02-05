'Scramble Cars, SxS and Tuff Trucks' benefit event, Feb. 8

The "Scramble Cars, SxS and Tuff Trucks," event is taking place at Long Mountain Event Center in Kingman on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is at 11 a.m. and racing starts at 12 p.m.

Gate fee is $5 per person, ages 5 and under free. $30 to race. All proceeds benefit the completion of the non-profit, Long Mountain Event Center.

For more information, visit cerbatmotosports.com.

