'Scramble Cars, SxS and Tuff Trucks' benefit event, Feb. 8
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 3:04 p.m.
The "Scramble Cars, SxS and Tuff Trucks," event is taking place at Long Mountain Event Center in Kingman on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Gates open at 9 a.m., practice is at 11 a.m. and racing starts at 12 p.m.
Gate fee is $5 per person, ages 5 and under free. $30 to race. All proceeds benefit the completion of the non-profit, Long Mountain Event Center.
For more information, visit cerbatmotosports.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
More like this story
