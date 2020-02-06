31st Annual Western Winter Blast Pyrotechnics Show, Feb. 13 through 16

The 31st annual Western Winter Blast Pyrotechnics Show will take place at the Havasu 95 Speedway, 7260 Dub Campbell Pkwy in Lake Havasu City.

Come enjoy the biggest fireworks display in WPA's and Lake Havasu City's history. Shows will be every night, weather permitting from Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Shows are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and will last for at least one hour.

For more information about tickets, parking, and more details on what to expect, visit golakehavasu.com/western-winter-blast-pyrotechnics-show.

