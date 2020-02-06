Carey honored for serving as president of Kingman Evangelical Ministerial Association

Rev. George Carey, pastor at the Kingman Presbyterian Church, has been honored by the Kingman Evangelical Ministerial Association for his year of service as the president of the association.

According to a news release, KEMA serves and supports pastors throughout the Kingman community, and seeks to create opportunities for shared ministerial events.

Carey has been pastor at the Presbyterian church since February, 2016.

Information provided by Kingman Evangelical Ministerial Association