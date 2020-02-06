City council awards bid for 8th Street underpass project

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council awarded the bid for 8th Street underpass drainage and roadway improvements to Kinney Construction of Flagstaff at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 meeting, but prior to the vote, Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly inquired as to why a local contractor was not selected for the project.

The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant in the amount of $450,000 to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. The underpass is closed to traffic during heavy rains due to deep standing water, which also limits access to the area and increases emergency response time. The project will provide for a retention basin adjacent to the roadway, which will allow storm debris to be deposited away from the roadway.

The city received five bids for the project, of which Kinney Construction of Flagstaff was the low bidder at $479,858. The city will need to match 25%, or $112,500, plus an additional $29,858, as that is the amount over the grant limit. Staff recommended awarding the bid to Kinney.

“What we hear a lot is why aren’t we hiring local companies, keeping the money local, and I need to have an answer for that,” Scott Stehly said.

City Engineer Greg Henry explained that there were local contractors who picked up project plans, however, they did not submit bids.

“According to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, they required this to be a low-bid project, that was part of their requirement of the grant,” Henry said. “So we advertised in accordance with Title 34, Arizona state law, and the five bids that we have are the ones that we received.”

However, Henry did note that there may be local subcontractors working with Kinney on the project. Councilman Ken Watkins asked how Kingman can ensure its subcontractors are guaranteed payment.

Henry said the city obtains a payment bond and a performance bond for 100% of the contract amount.

“The bonding company will typically not relinquish those bonds until they’ve contacted the city and the city tells them the project is done,” Henry said.

Scott Stehly also asked about the possibility of creating a local contractor list that can be contacted when projects become available. Henry said that is possible, but that contractors first need to submit a letter to the city and ask to be kept in the loop in regards to upcoming projects.

“I do just want to make sure that as a city we all understand the importance of keeping the money local and making sure our subs or contractors know about upcoming jobs and they have the opportunity to bid and ask questions and give accurate bids, so that we can support our own first,” she said. “I understand it has to go to the lowest bidder, but let’s just make sure everybody knows about it.”