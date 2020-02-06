OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City council awards bid for 8th Street underpass project

Kingman City Council awarded a contract to a Flagstaff company for construction work to alleviate flooding at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. (Miner file photo)

Kingman City Council awarded a contract to a Flagstaff company for construction work to alleviate flooding at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council awarded the bid for 8th Street underpass drainage and roadway improvements to Kinney Construction of Flagstaff at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 meeting, but prior to the vote, Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly inquired as to why a local contractor was not selected for the project.

The city has received an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Emergency Council grant in the amount of $450,000 to construct drainage and roadway improvements at the railroad underpass on 8th Street. The underpass is closed to traffic during heavy rains due to deep standing water, which also limits access to the area and increases emergency response time. The project will provide for a retention basin adjacent to the roadway, which will allow storm debris to be deposited away from the roadway.

The city received five bids for the project, of which Kinney Construction of Flagstaff was the low bidder at $479,858. The city will need to match 25%, or $112,500, plus an additional $29,858, as that is the amount over the grant limit. Staff recommended awarding the bid to Kinney.

“What we hear a lot is why aren’t we hiring local companies, keeping the money local, and I need to have an answer for that,” Scott Stehly said.

City Engineer Greg Henry explained that there were local contractors who picked up project plans, however, they did not submit bids.

“According to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, they required this to be a low-bid project, that was part of their requirement of the grant,” Henry said. “So we advertised in accordance with Title 34, Arizona state law, and the five bids that we have are the ones that we received.”

However, Henry did note that there may be local subcontractors working with Kinney on the project. Councilman Ken Watkins asked how Kingman can ensure its subcontractors are guaranteed payment.

Henry said the city obtains a payment bond and a performance bond for 100% of the contract amount.

“The bonding company will typically not relinquish those bonds until they’ve contacted the city and the city tells them the project is done,” Henry said.

Scott Stehly also asked about the possibility of creating a local contractor list that can be contacted when projects become available. Henry said that is possible, but that contractors first need to submit a letter to the city and ask to be kept in the loop in regards to upcoming projects.

“I do just want to make sure that as a city we all understand the importance of keeping the money local and making sure our subs or contractors know about upcoming jobs and they have the opportunity to bid and ask questions and give accurate bids, so that we can support our own first,” she said. “I understand it has to go to the lowest bidder, but let’s just make sure everybody knows about it.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

8th Street underpass project on Kingman council agenda
Hilltop bids come in well below $31 million price tag
Kingman Crossing Boulevard could see lanes reduction
Council approves archway construction contract
Fire Station 2’s future could depend on general election ballot measures

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News