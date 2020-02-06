Come paint at 'American Legion Paint Day,' Saturday, Feb. 9

Come paint with us on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 3435 N. Verde Rd. in Golden Valley.

Bring a snack to share with the group and enjoy a libation or two at the bar. All supplies are included in the price of $20.

For more information and to register, visit sgllcaz.com/product/al.

